LIME CITY — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is investigating and seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a commercial structure in Perrysburg Township.
Perrysburg Township Fire Department responded to the fire, which occurred at 2:14 a.m. on Sunday at 8232 Fremont Pike, the former site of Harrigan Family Automotive LLC.
“The building is a total loss. The contents are a total loss,” said Perrysburg Township Fire Chief Tom Brice. “It was pretty well involved when we arrived on the scene. So it was a defensive fire. We didn’t send anyone into the building. We fought it from the exterior, because of how involved it was.”
No one was injured during the fire, but property loss is estimated at more than $100,000.
The property is owned by the Jacob S Land Corporation and described by the Wood County Auditor as a commercial garage building for equipment or shop, built in 1985. The building was valued at $432,600.
Six other departments also responded to the fire, under mutual aid agreements, Brice said.
“Whenever we have a structure fire we automatically get Rossford, Northwood and Perrysburg city, by virtue that there are no fire hydrants in the area. That also activates our tanker automatic aid, which also gave us Lake Township, Troy Township and Middleton Township provided tankers,” he said.
The Perrysburg Township Police Department also responded to the incident.
The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office, the Perrysburg Township Police Department and the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.