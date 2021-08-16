Two drivers reportedly suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash west of Bowling Green, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
At 11:51 a.m. Friday, Willow Gustwiller, Napoleon, was eastbound on U.S. 6 and stopped to turn left onto Sand Ridge Road.
Laurie Layne, Weston, was westbound on Route 6 and was stopped to turn left onto Sand Ridge Road.
Lorreen Miller, Napoleon, also was westbound on Route 6, didn’t stop in time, and struck the rear of Layne’s 2013 Kia Soul. The impact pushed the Kia into the 2003 Pontiac Grand Am operated by Gustwiller.
Miller, who was driving a 2015 Chevy Captiva Sport, and Layne were both transported to Wood County Hospital by Bowling Green EMS for suspected serious injuries.
Gustwiller was not injured but a 2-year-old in a rear-facing child seat in her back seat was treated at the hospital for possible injury.
The Captiva and Soul were both towed from the scene by BG Towing and Or’s Towing.
Miller was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.