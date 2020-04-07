PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg Township officials restricted some fishing along the banks of the Maumee River on the Wood County side near Buttonwood Park on Tuesday, and later decided to close the area.
The Buttonwood fishing area and Hull Prairie Road, north of West River Road/Ohio 65 are closed, according to Walt Celley, Perrysburg Township administrator.
Perrysburg Township Police are on site to prevent vehicles and persons from further use of Buttonwood. Vehicles and persons at Buttonwood at the time of the closure are not being required to leave immediately, but will be notified of the closure as they exit the site and will not be allowed re-entry.
As soon as the site is cleared by all users, the road entrance will be barricaded from all vehicular and personal access. Parking along River Road/SR 65 and walking into Buttonwood will not be permitted. Perrysburg Township Police will continue to monitor and enforce access restrictions, as necessary.
Persons passing the barricades and entering Buttonwood may be cited by police. The closure will likely remain in effect for the duration of the 2020 walleye run and then re-evaluated, Celley said.
The Buttonwood closure is being done in coordination with actions being taken by neighboring communities to restrict the spread of the coronavirus, in compliance with orders issued by the Ohio Department of Health, he said.
Of particular concern are the number of out-of-state license plates on vehicles at fishing sites, Celley said. Ohio has imposed strict interstate travel regulations and quarantine for persons entering from other states.
Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey said that he is relying on local officials to monitor social distancing and other mandates from Gov. Mike DeWine.
“We at the health department can’t be in every community at all times, policing these things,” he said.
“It truly comes down to what they’re seeing,” he said of local officials. “If people are doing what they’re supposed to be doing it’s probably OK.
“If everyone can’t do it appropriately, we have to shut it all down. That’s sort of a last resort.”
In a county-wide update, via teleconference on Tuesday morning, Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, said that there were several out-of-state licence plates spotted at Buttonwood this morning and that the fishing area was crowded.
People coming to fish from other states should not be happening, Batey said.
“That doesn’t follow the governor’s intent,” he said.
David Zakaski, from Canton, was fishing near Buttonwood on Tuesday and thought everyone was practicing social distancing.
“Honestly, you can’t get much closer than 6 feet and fish,” he said. “If people are walking to fish they’re not getting that close.”
Zakaski said he’s been fishing for 30 years and this walleye run has been one of the better ones. By early Tuesday afternoon, he had his daily limit of six fish.
The run has also been one of the more well attended, he said.
“It seems like there’s more people, probably because everyone’s off work,” Zakaski said.
The Division of Wildlife of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is also making sure that fishing regulations are followed.
“Right now we’re looking to provide as much recreational opportunities as we possibly can and still abide by the director’s and CDC’s rules,” said Brian Banbury, executive administrator of information and education for the ODNR Division of Wildlife.
“We suspended the sale of non-residential hunting and fishing licenses, as of midnight last night. That would be any non-resident permit. It would include hunting licenses, fishing licenses, turkey permits - any licensing permit for the duration of the emergency,” Banbury said.
According to Banbury, the division has posted signs around the state showing anglers using their fishing rods as a measuring tool for social distancing.
“Most fishing poles are 6 to 8 feet long and it’s a pretty good measurement tool for social distancing,” Banbury said.
He added that most bait shops are exempted from closure, if they sell food or gas, because they would be considered essential.
“It’s an individual businesses call. Of course, if they feel it’s necessary to shut down, they can,” Banbury said. “Follow the guidance. It’s there for a reason. We want people to recreate and enjoy the resources, but the guidelines are there for everybody’s benefit.”
On Monday morning, the City of Maumee shut down access points to the Maumee River, and Rossford is not opening the marina, but other Wood County entry points were still open.
Neil Munger, director of the Wood County Park District, said areas were open to fish, although Buttonwood Park remains closed. The park has been closed since this winter due to ice damage.
“We’re only closing Buttonwood Park because of the walleye run, for social distancing.” Munger said on Tuesday. “Buttonwood is the only park in the system within the area affected by the walleye run. The fishermen might be going to the river by Sidecut Metropark.”
Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said the Rossford parks are open, but the marina opening has been postponed.
Perrysburg is also leaving the access points open, but is having first responders monitor the river and access points for social distancing.
The City of Fremont announced the restriction to the Sandusky River on Wednesday.