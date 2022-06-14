Storms whipped through the area Monday night and early this morning, but the heat is the most important blip on the radar today and Wednesday.
Jeff Klein, Wood County Emergency Management Agency director, said people should take seriously the excessive heat warning that has been issued. Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees Wednesday.
“This is only for a couple days, just take it easy. Now is the time to hang inside and in the air conditioning,” Klein said.
The heat will feel especially searing because it is so early in the season, and it’s been awhile since this high of temperature has been recorded, he said.
“It has been 10 years since we have seen this kind of heat,” Klein said.
Excessive heat warnings are issued when heat indices reach 105 degrees or higher for at least two consecutive days. A heat advisory is issued when heat indices reach 100-104 degrees for two hours or longer.
Wood County was expected to be split Tuesday with an almost 15-degree difference between northern and southern Wood County (85 degrees in northern part and 100 degrees in the southern portion of the county)
Wednesday is expected to be 105 degrees through the entire county.
Klein said that the heat will feel different than it would out west or south.
“When you have these sudden changes … it’s hard on the human body,” he said.
He urged outdoor workers to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of fluids. Be aware of the symptoms of heat stroke, which can kill, Klein said.
“Heat stroke is pretty much deadly,” he said. “It just destroys your organs and there’s no bouncing back.”
It also hampers the ability to reason, Klein said.
“That’s why it’s important to pay attention,” he said. “And if someone is really hot and not sweating, it’s a sign of heat stroke, get to the hospital.”
The hot weather is following storms that rolled through the area Monday night into this morning.
Klein said there were several power outages in the county, including the Luckey, Troy Township and Risingsun areas.
The county received 2 to 4 inches of rain, with more in the Perrysburg area and less in North Baltimore and south, he said.
Some EMA tips to beat the heat:
Limit time outside and exposure to the elements.
Stay hydrated with ¾-1 gallon of water per day and avoid sugary, caffeinated or alcoholic drinks.
Stay in the air conditioning as much as possible.
Eat light snacks and meals throughout the day and consider drinks with electrolytes to replace the salt lost when sweating.
Take more breaks than normal and go into a cooler environment during breaks to give some time to cool down.
Stop what you are doing and go inside at the first sign of heat-related illnesses.
Monitor those around you to make sure they are not having medical issues. When individuals experience environmental medical emergencies, one of the first things to occur is confusion and cognitive issues. These people may not know they are becoming ill and need to get inside.
Call 911 if someone does not recover after being inside or if their symptoms worsen.
Call 911 immediately for anyone suffering a heat-related illness and not sweating. This is indicative of heat stroke and this condition is extremely life threatening.
Check on family, friends and neighbors who are elderly and/or medically susceptible to environmental extremes to make sure they are OK.
