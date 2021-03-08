The roommate of a Bowling Green State University student who died over the weekend said he believes Stone Foltz drank a bottle of alcohol.
In an interview on Monday, Wade McKenzie said that when he returned to his apartment Thursday night around 10:30, he found Foltz passed out, lying face down on the couch.
McKenzie, 19, said he turned Foltz over so if he threw up, he wouldn’t choke and he called Foltz’s girlfriend.
When they noticed Foltz’s face had turned purple, the girlfriend called 911 and McKenzie began CPR, he said. He said he was handed the phone when the girls in the apartment started screaming.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the Falcon’s Pointe Apartments, 912 Klotz Road, at 11:23 p.m. When they arrived, Foltz, who was listed as a resident of the apartment, was unresponsive, according to the police report.
Foltz, 20, of Delaware and a sophomore business major at BGSU, died Sunday after being on life support. His organs were donated.
The incident is being investigated as “alleged hazing,” according to a university spokesperson.
There were four people in the apartment in addition to Foltz, according to the police report: McKenzie, Foltz’s 19-year-old girlfriend, a 21-year-old and a 43-year-old.
“I knew prior in the week Stone had to drink some kind of bottle of alcohol that night,” McKenzie said. “I just thought he was drunk.”
McKenzie said the girlfriend and her mother had gone to 318 N. Main St. to retrieve Foltz’s vehicle.
That address is where many of the Pi Kappa Alpha members lived, McKenzie said.
Foltz was considered a new member of the fraternity, which has been suspended on campus.
McKenzie added he had never seen Foltz drunk to that extent before.
The call log released by the police reports Foltz had shallow breathing when officers arrived and assisted with CPR. He was transported to the hospital at 12:14 a.m. Friday.
The log also indicate BGSU’s dean of students was notified of the incident at 1:30 a.m. Friday.
A BGSU student has started a petition for the university to rewrite its hazing policy after Foltz’s death.
“Pi Kappa Alpha has been in headlines related to the university many times within the past 15 years yet were able to remain on campus no matter what they did,” Chase Kiser wrote in his petition. “This petition is in support of a ‘no second chances hazing policy.’”
Kiser, who is a criminal justice major, said if one act of hazing is ever committed and members are found guilty, they should be expelled from the university, not just their specific Greek house.
“There is no place for hazing at Bowling Green State University, yet students that participate in such actions are permitted to remain at the university,” he wrote.
A university spokesperson could not immediately respond to a request for the disciplinary history of Pi Kappa Alpha.
Kiser said in an email this morning that “while we try to look up more information on events prior, we are unable to find anything because of the national headlines this has taken on. Pi Kappa Alpha has a history, while at this point we cannot find it, we will in the coming week.”
He said, in the petition, that in 2008, two members were charged with misdemeanors because of an alleged hazing incident.
Kiser added that Pi Kappa Alpha was the first fraternity on the BGSU campus, established in 1942. He said nine members in 2018 dressed as Latino characters and posted a picture with the caption “your culture is our costume #chulos.”
Since this incident happened in the past three years, those who were freshmen and sophomores may still be members, Kiser said.
“Stone, as said by many of his friends, was one of the most caring and kind people,” Kiser said. “Through all of this, it seems as though people have forgotten that he was a person who had a life. While a lot can be learned from this situation, we are forgetting to remember the person and who he was. This petition helps to spread awareness about how no matter the person, hazing can happen to anyone. Joining a fraternity is meant to bring brotherhood to a man’s life, which is what Stone was searching for. He would wish this upon no one, and he should be remembered as such.”
Kiser said he did not know Foltz but there were many in the BGSU community who did, “which makes us all feel the shockwaves of this tragedy.”
A student protest about Foltz’s death and the fraternity is planned for Tuesday morning on the BGSU campus.
In an emailed statement, the family’s attorney on Monday said that their own investigation has been launched.
“The death of Stone Foltz is a tragedy. We are actively investigating the facts of the case and will be interviewing witnesses and gathering information to figure out exactly what happened on March 4. Investigations involving hazing are complex and take time, but the Foltz family will eventually know the truth,” the statement said.
“No family is ever prepared to say goodbye, especially under these circumstances. The Foltz family has been heartened by the outpouring of support, and we ask everyone to keep showing respect and consideration in their time of grief. Despite their unbearable sadness, the Foltz family agreed to donate Stone’s organs so that others may have a second chance at life.”