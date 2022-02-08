LUCKEY — The Peloton site will have a purpose, according to the director of Wood County Economic Development.
Wade Gottschalk said that most likely a roof will be put on the Troy Township building, which is in progress, and it will be marketed to someone else.
“We still think that is a great site,” he said Tuesday after news broke that Peloton is “winding down” work on the $400 million plant that would have employed 2,200.
Gottschalk said that the county’s partners, including the state and Regional Growth Partnership, which is a privately led economic development group, would be involved in marketing the site.
“Obviously, we would have loved to have the Peloton plant come to fruition,” Gottschalk said. “It was a great project.
“It was a national search project that Wood County won,” he said. “It shows that the team we have here can get those projects.”
The 1-million-square-foot Peloton facility is on 200 acres just north of the Home Depot Distribution Center on Pemberville Road. It was expected to open in 2023 create 2,174 jobs and a $138 million payroll.
The site is attractive to business, Gottschalk said, with utilities in place a dual rail line on the western boundary and access to other transportation.
“It’s zoned, it’s ready to go,” he said. “It’s got everything in place that companies are looking for.”
The county did not put any money up front for the Peloton project, Gottschalk said.
The Peloton enterprise zone tax abatement deal would have given $389,000 a year for 15 years to Eastwood Local Schools and $43,000 annually to Penta Career Center in Perrysburg.
Eastwood Superintendent Brent Welker said any new developer could continue the abatement or choose to pay the property tax on future development.
If the choice is to pay the taxes, what Eastwood gets will depend on the value of the property and that could be more or less than the agreed-upon abatement, Welker said.
Matthew Brinker, chairman of the Troy Township Trustees, said that he didn't want to comment until he had more details.
On Tuesday, the co-founder of Peloton stepped down as chief executive after an extended streak of tumult at the exercise and treadmill company, which will also cut almost 3,000 jobs.
John Foley first pitched the idea of an interactive exercise bike in 2011, hoping to disrupt the industry. He will give up the CEO position and become executive chair at Peloton Interactive Inc.
Barry McCarthy, who served as CFO at Spotify as well as at Netflix, will take over as CEO, the company said Tuesday.
Peloton has been on a wild ride for the past two years during the pandemic. Company shares surged more than 400% in 2020 amid COVID-19 lockdowns that included gyms. Nearly all of those gains were wiped out last year as the distribution of vaccines sent many people out of there homes and back into gyms.
This week, there were reports that Amazon or Nike might buy the company and those that have pushed for the sale of Peloton continued to do so this week.
Activist investor Blackwells Capital asked again for the company to be sold Tuesday despite the change in leadership.
Blackwells sent a presentation to Peloton yesterday outlining “the mismanagement of the company by John Foley, the poor governance and board composition and the rationale for immediately commencing a sale process.”
In addition to the leadership shakeup, Peloton announced Tuesday that it was cutting 2,800 jobs, including approximately 20% of corporate jobs at the New York City company. The instructors who lead interactive classes for Peloton will not be included in cuts, nor will the content that the company relies on to lure users.
Peloton said its winding down the development of its Peloton Output Park in Ohio. It will also reduce its owned and operated warehousing and delivery locations and will instead ramp up its third-party relationships.
Peloton is looking to reduce its planned capital expenditures for this year by about $150 million. The restructuring program is expected to result in approximately $130 million in cash charges related to severance and other exit and restructuring activities and $80 million in non-cash charges. The majority of the charges will be recorded in fiscal 2022.
In a conference call with analysts, Foley acknowledged that mistakes had been made and that the company invested too quickly.
“We own it. I own it and we are holding ourselves accountable,” Foley said. “That starts today.”
The company anticipates at least $800 million in annual cost savings once its actions are fully implemented.
Wall Street took the shakeup Tuesday as a pivotal moment for Peloton, including the odds of a sale.
“We believe Foley leaving makes it more likely that Peloton ultimately sells the company and the board clearly has major decisions to make in the days/weeks/months ahead,” wrote Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and John Katsingris.
But a sale is not assured.
“I think the moves, as a whole, do not signify that Peloton is throwing in the towel. I believe this means they are going to slim down, refocus, and stay independent. Investment from outside firms should be on their agenda but not a sale,” Raj Shah, North America lead for tech, media, and telecom at digital consulting firm Publicis Sapient, said.
That uncertainty sent shares of Peloton tumbling 7% seconds after the leadership change was announced, with many believing the odds of a sale had diminished.
By the opening bell, however, the company’s shares were rising, with many pointing to the new CEOs background in finance and the potential for a deal.
“Promoting Barry McCarthy with his eye on the financials makes sense — he’s the type who can objectively look at Peloton’s operations and choose where to invest and where to cut,” said Timothy Hubbard, assistant professor of management at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business.
Officials from around the county and state attended the August groundbreaking in Troy Township, praising the project.
“I think it sends a real signal, about how good Ohio is as a place to do business, start a business and grow a business. Peloton could have gone anywhere and they ended up coming to Northwest Ohio,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.
Foley, at the groundbreaking, said he was looking forward to the family atmosphere of Wood County.
“We love Ohio, and particularly Northwest Ohio, particularly because of the business climate. The leadership was very accommodating and welcoming. We saw that throughout the whole entire process and we certainly saw that this morning. It just feels like family already, very welcoming, very hardworking and an incredibly pro-business environment and we’re proud to be part of the Ohio fabric at this point,” Foley said.
The Troy Township facility was to be the first domestic Peloton manufacturing facility.
The plant was to open in 2023, producing Peloton’s award-winning Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Peloton Tread. Peloton announced plans for the Peloton Output Park in late May, and was expecting to create over 2,174 jobs in Northwest Ohio across executive, managerial and entry-level opportunities in corporate, manufacturing, assembly and quality assurance functions.
The new facility was on over 200 acres and would have had more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing, office and amenities space, making it one of the largest connected fitness manufacturing plants in the world.
(This story will be updated.)