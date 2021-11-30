Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, has officially announced her candidacy for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, held for 40 years by Toledo Democrat Marcy Kaptur.
In a Tuesday interview, Gavarone said that she recognizes that her choice to run is not a safe decision.
Kaptur, a Democrat, is the longest serving woman in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives, having been first elected in 1982.
“I’ve got a proven track record of getting out in the district, talking to people and working to solve problems and getting legislation done. I can say that I am sick of petty politics getting in the way of actual progress being made across the country,” said Gavarone, who is the state senator for Ohio’s 2nd District which includes all or part of Wood, Erie, Fulton, Lucas and Ottawa counties.
“I think it’s time to take the knowledge and ability to get things done on the state level to Washington, D.C.”
The 9th District seat held by Kaptur was recently redistricted, and now includes parts of northern Wood County.
Gavarone’s Senate Local Government & Elections Committee sent the redistricting map to the floor on Nov. 16. In an Associated Press story from that day, she said the bill had five hearings and saw many hours of testimony in its various forms.
Throughout the new map process, opponents decried it as gerrymandered to disproportionately favor ruling Republicans.
“I had absolutely nothing to do with the drawing of the congressional district lines,” Gavarone said.
She said the newly created 9th Congressional District includes all of Lucas County. It also contains all or part of Wood, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Henry, Ottawa, Sandusky and Williams counties.
Gavarone said that there is a lot of overlap between the congressional district and her state senate district.
She filed for the Congressional seat from a Huron residence.
“I have a residence in Erie County, in Huron. I’m registered to vote in Erie County and I already represent Erie County and a large portion of this Congressional District in my Senate district,” Gavarone said.
She has not yet set up a campaign office, saying that right now her office is her car because much of her time will be spent on the road.
She plans to balance the campaign and her state work.
“Certainly having a good chunk of my senate district in this congressional district is helpful, but I’m going to handle it the way I handle everything, by getting out in my district, which I think is really important. I’ve prided myself on doing that on the House level and the Senate level, but I will also be spending a lot of time in the congressional district, making sure I’m meeting people and listening to them. It’s such an important part of this job, listening to people and finding out what their concerns are and getting to know the area and all the corners of the district,” Gavarone said.
Some of the specific issues she plans to address coincide with issues she has covered on the state level. That includes her unanimously passed Line 5 pipeline legislation, which she stressed is not just an Ohio and Michigan issue, but is also important nationally.
“This campaign isn’t about me — it’s about the people of northwest and northern Ohio,” she said in a news release. “Whether it is trying to shut down Line 5, raising taxes, forcing government mandates down our throats, or increasing inflation, Joe Biden, Marcy Kaptur, Nancy Pelosi and the far-left have hurt our families. We need a fighter to represent our area in Congress, and that is what I am here to do.”
Prior to her service in the Senate, Gavarone served in the Ohio House of Representatives for the 3rd District and as a Bowling Green councilwoman.
Gavarone earned her undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University and her law degree from the University of Toledo. Along with her husband, Jim, she has owned a house in Bowling Green since 1996. She has been an attorney for 25 years and co-owns Bowling Green-based restaurant Mr. Spots with Jim. They have three children.
The primary election will be held on May 3.
Two other Republicans, J.R. Majewski and Gesiotto Gilbert, have also filed for the seat.