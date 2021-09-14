A bomb threat that closed Jerome Library on the Bowling Green State University campus Tuesday afternoon was deemed not credible shortly after it was reported.
The university, in a statement on its Twitter account, said that BGSU police were notified of a bomb threat at the library.
“After further investigation, the Jerome Library has reopened. Again, there is no ongoing threat to the community,” the university stated. “Out of an abundance of caution, the facility was cleared. …Due to the lack of credibility of the threat and mitigating safety risk, a BG Alert was not issued.”
BGSU Police Chief Mike Campbell said that the investigation is continuing. The call came in at 1:55 p.m. and the building reopened at 4:17 p.m., he said.
“We took the necessary precautions based on the initial phone call. They swept the area out of an abundance of care because it was deemed not credible,” he said.
A uniformed officer was stationed at the library after it reopened, Campbell said.
“We just wanted to make sure any questions were answered,” he said.