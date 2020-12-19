Children can pick up a picture book as a gift from the Bowling Green and Walbridge branches of the Wood County District Public Library on Monday.
As supplies last, paperback copies of “The First Day of Winter” by Denise Fleming, will be made available by calling on the telephone, at curbside or by coming in to the Children’s Place desk during express services hours from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
The First Day of Winter is a colorful cumulative tale about building a snowman set to the tune of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” and is made available for distribution through Scholastic Literacy Partnerships.
A video recording of Maria Simon, head of youth services, reading/singing the story will be posted on the WCDPL Facebook page on Monday morning.
Call the Children’s Place desk at 419-352-8253 with questions or for suggestions for books to read and share.