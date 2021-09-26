The look of the library parking lot may change in the next two years.
At Monday’s Wood County District Public Library meeting, the board approved tagging along as part of the City of Bowling Green’s bid for its new administrative building and parking lot.
“This is a very preliminary idea,” Director Michael Penrod said.
He added that this is an “opportunity to increase access to our lot and increase safety.”
When entering the current library lot, off North Church Street, the parking entrance is too narrow, he said.
As the city started talking about changing things, the library officials started wondering how they could make parking more efficient for everyone.
The goal is to make the current parking lot more efficient, maintain the 49 parking spaces and give Church Street a better and safer feel, said Penrod and board President Brian Paskvan.
The new entrance would be off Oak Street.
“We kind of felt this was really a win-win for both organizations,” Paskvan said. “I don’t think it would be overly costly for us.”
Penrod said the estimate for repaving, moving the spaces around, closing off the current entrance and creating the new entrances is $60,000-$80,000.
The work would be done in 2023, he said, if the board approves the bid when it comes in.
Construction on the new $11 million city building is expected to start later this yer in the footprint of the former senior center on North Main Street.
It is anticipated that the city and the library will share some meeting rooms, green space and parking, with the new administration building design.
When that construction is done, the city offices will move there and the current administration building will be demolished for parking.
“So this construction for the parking lot won’t happen until 2023, so that’s when we would be doing ours,” Penrod said.
Becky Bhaer, board vice president, said she was in favor of redoing the parking lot.
“I think our present entrance is very unsafe,” she said.
The board voted unanimously to move to have the city put the library lot on their bid packet as an alternate. Board member Nathan Eikost was absent.
“I think it’s just going to have a nice appearence between the two organizations,” Paskvan said.
The library board in June voted to build a new book drop on the south side of the building for not more than $49,995. The current book drop is on the Oak Street side.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Voted to add Juneteenth as an official holiday, which means the library will be closed annually for the holiday. In 2022, June 19 is a Sunday, so the library will be closed on June 20, which is a Monday.
The library will now also be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which used to be a floating holiday.
• Heard Penrod report the the courier service, as the Ohio library association changed vendors, is better.
He credited Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, for setting up a phone call and working through the bureaucracy.
Volume is still low and they are working on a backlog of materials, Penrod said.
• Went into an executive session to discuss the acquisition of property. No action was taken.