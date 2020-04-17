A new furlough policy was approved during a special meeting of the the Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees as part of an update on the university’s response to the coronavirus.
“The pandemic is creating financial difficulties for everyone, including higher education,” said BGSU President Rodney Rogers. “While we don’t have a complete picture of what lies ahead, we’re working diligently to consider a wide range of options, including employment decisions.
“These actions by the board give us additional tools to address these unprecedented challenges. We remain focused and committed to ensuring that BGSU is prepared to continue to thrive in a post-COVID-19 world.”
The trustees approved two items to help address budget shortfalls – a furlough policy and the designation of employee units within the university.
The furlough policy provides the university with the ability to achieve one-time budgetary savings through furloughs – unpaid employee leaves of absence from work for specified periods of time. Employees may not do work for the university or use paid leave while on furlough, but they retain their health and other benefits.
The furloughs could not be used for more than 20 days in any given fiscal year, without prior approval of the board. The new fiscal year starts in July, potentially allowing two furloughs before fall semester.
According to Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Sherideen Stoll, the furlough policy was introduced in 2009, as part of a response to the economic downturn of the Great Recession. In a policy consolidation of the university by-laws, the policy was mistakenly not included and needed to be added in again.
That policy was used in response to the previous crisis.
“We felt it was appropriate at that time to implement that policy in a tiered fashion largely based on salary bands, with the premise being those at the lower end of the salary bands, on an annual basis, would have fewer furlough days, while those of us at the highest end of the salary band would obviously have the much larger number of furlough days,” Stoll said,
She said that no decisions about instituting furloughs have been made yet.
“We had an initial conversation with the (COVID-19 Financial Impact Ad Hoc Committee) the president created a short while ago, to serve as a body we can pose questions to, we can get ideas from, we can get feedback from,” Stoll said.
Trustee Betty Montgomery had questions about the conditions under which the furlough might be used. Previously it was for when the university had to be closed, but with new technology the university has continued classes on a virtual online basis since the finish of spring break.
The trustees updated the language to include the current situation’s significantly reduced operations.
Trustee Ava Harter questioned Rogers about contacts with collective bargaining units since the coronavirus became an issue.
“The policy does include faculty, except for those covered under a collective bargaining agreement. We have had some very, very preliminary discussions with the leadership of the Faculty Association,” Rogers said.
The board also approved a resolution that designates three employing units within the university based on how they are budgeted at BGSU. The units are:
• Bowling Green Campus, funded by general and educational budgets
• Firelands Campus, funded by general and educational budgets
• All university units, supported by auxiliary budgets
The designations give the university more flexibility in decision making specific to the employing unit, allowing for differing operational needs.
In other business, trustees also approved a revision to the university’s investment policy, the addition of a new fund to its investments and a re-balancing of the university’s investment portfolio. The action was unrelated to the pandemic. Adjustments are made annually to BGSU’s investments to meet its goals of increasing asset diversification, reducing portfolio risk and volatility, and preserving capital while providing reasonable returns.
Rogers also addressed efforts being made to help students during modified operations and a changed job market.
“Our career center has been reaching out to every single graduating student, checking in on where they are in terms of this job market or graduate school. These students may be entering one of the toughest job markets seen for a long, long, long time,” Rogers said.
“We’re reaching out by phone, text and email to every one of our nearly 20,000 students to see how they are doing and how we can support them. While we may not be together on our campuses, we continue to support one another virtually.”
Rogers added that the university has been able to assist nearly 450 students with basic needs such as rent, utilities or food through the BGSU student emergency fund. The university has distributed $156,000 in aid.
Rogers reported the steps the university has taken to assist students and keep them on track to complete their degrees. In recognition of the challenges of adapting to online learning, BGSU introduced flexible grading for the spring semester, allowing students to select a satisfactory/unsatisfactory or no credit grading. The university also issued students prorated refunds for unused housing, dining and parking plans while absorbing the fixed costs of those services.
“We understand the financial uncertainty our students and families are facing,” Rogers said. “We were committed to being fair and equitable, while ensuring we didn’t jeopardize students’ financial aid. Issuing refunds was simply the right thing to do.”
Rogers added that he was proud of the outreach and support BGSU is providing students.
He noted that BGSU is loaning students laptops and providing technical support to assist their online learning, offering telehealth services through the BGSU Counseling Center and Falcon Health, and helping the University community stay connected through #BGSUVirtual – a web portal offering everything from virtual fitness classes and concerts to games and Netflix watch parties.