TOLEDO – This week, United Way of Greater Toledo released a comprehensive survey, entitled, “Supporting Working Parents and Children,” which gathered responses from 41 local corporate and community institutions on their maternity, paternity and general parental leave policies.
“Throughout the course of this pandemic, we have seen such intense hardships being placed on working parents, especially working women” said Wendy Pestrue, president and CEO of UWGT.
“Having the proper amount of time to welcome a child into the world, or to adopt, is so critical in building the foundation of a strong family. Accessing parental leave has been a long-standing issue, but with dwindling wages, the expense of childcare has also created another unnecessary hurdle for families.”
According to the National Women’s Law Center, in December, 27,000 women entered the labor force, and that is after 863,000 women exited three months prior in September of that same year. Additionally, in an article from The Washington Post, in late 2020, mothers of children ages 6 to 12 experienced steeper unemployment levels than fathers of children in the same age group.
Most institutions surveyed in United Way’s report have varying parental leave policies, only offering leave for births or adoptions via taking vacation time, sick days or short-term disability. Whereas those who indicated 100 percent paid leave coverage for birth or adoption varies from organization to organization based on years of service, with coverage declining during a parent’s time-of-leave, sometimes as soon as a week after leave.
“We can see through our collected data that a high-percentage of our local workforce are parents. No one should choose between sacrificing a career or being a parent; or quitting their job to stay home with a child because care is far too costly,” Pestrue said.
