A member of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's personal protection unit wears his one-of-a-kind "State Highway Patrol" mask that he says was made by Fran DeWine, the Governor's wife Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. The patrolman, who declined to be identified, said the cloth originally came from a baby's bib he bought at the State Highway Patrol store, then he asked the governor's wife to make it into a mask. He was waiting on the governor to attend the daily coronavirus news conference on Wednesday,