WHO Monkeypox

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a media conference at an EU Africa summit in Brussels on Feb. 18, 2022. The World Health Organization says monkeypox still does not warrant being declared a global emergency even though it's spreading in more than 70 countries. The decision announced on Saturday was the second time within weeks that WHO’s emergency committee declined to classify the unprecedented outbreak of the once-rare disease as an emergency. (Johanna Geron/Pool Photo via AP, File)

 Johanna Geron

LONDON (AP) — The expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an "extraordinary" situation that qualifies as a global emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Saturday, a declaration that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

A global emergency is WHO's highest level of alert but the designation does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal. Similar declarations were made for the Zika virus in 2016 in Latin America and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

0
0
0
0
0