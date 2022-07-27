Russia Ukraine War

Servicemen of Donetsk People's Republic Emergency Ministry work to defuse a Ukrainian mine in an area of the Mariupol Sea Port, on April 29, 2022. Shipping companies are not rushing to export millions of tons of trapped grain out of Ukraine, despite a breakthrough deal to provide safe corridors through the Black Sea. That is because the waters are mined, ship owners are still assessing the risks and many still have questions over how the deal will unfold. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AP Photo, File)

 STF

Shipping companies are not rushing to export millions of tons of grain trapped in Ukraine, despite a breakthrough deal to provide safe corridors through the Black Sea. That is because explosive mines are drifting in the waters, ship owners are assessing the risks and many still have questions over how the deal will unfold.

The complexities of the agreement have set off a slow, cautious start, but it's only good for 120 days — and the clock began ticking last week.

0
0
0
0
0