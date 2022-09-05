Russia Ukraine Developments

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday Sept. 2, 2022, a motorcade with members of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) leaves after inspecting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine Thursday Sept. 1, 2022. A U.N. inspection team has arrived at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a mission to safeguard it from catastrophe. It reached the site Thursday amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces that prompted the shutdown of one reactor and underscored the urgency and the danger of the task. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

 HOGP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Europe's largest nuclear plant was knocked off Ukraine's electricity grid Monday after its last transmission line was disconnected as a result of a fire caused by Russian shelling, the facility's operator said.

Russian forces have kept up "intensive shelling" of the area around Zaporizhzhia in recent days, Energoatom said in a statement, adding to fears of a potential nuclear disaster at the plant.

0
0
0
0
0