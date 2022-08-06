Russia Ukraine War Food Crisis

Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials arrive to the cargo ship Razoni for inspection while it is anchored at the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, loaded up with 26,000 tons of corn, is the first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since the Russian invasion, and set sail from Odesa Monday, August 1, 2022. Its final destination is Lebanon, with estimated arrival date on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)

 Khalil Hamra

BEIRUT (AP) — A ship bringing corn to Lebanon's northern port of Tripoli normally would not cause a stir. But it's getting attention because of where it came from: Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa.

The Razoni, loaded with more than 26,000 tons of corn for chicken feed, is emerging from the edges of a Russian war that has threatened food supplies in countries like Lebanon, which has the world's highest rate of food inflation — a staggering 122% — and depends on the Black Sea region for nearly all of its wheat.

0
0
0
0
0