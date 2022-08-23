Russia Ukraine War

A man collects copper wires on the market which was destroyed after Russian bombardment in Nikopol, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug, 22, 2022. In Nikopol, across the river from Ukraine's main nuclear power plant, Russian shelling wounded four people Monday, an official said. The city on the Dnipro River has faced relentless pounding since July 12 that has damaged some 850 buildings and sent about half its population of 100,000 fleeing. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

 Evgeniy Maloletka

NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already killed some 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers since it began nearly six months ago, a general said, and the fighting Monday showed no signs that the war is abating.

At a veteran's event, Ukraine's military chief, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said many of Ukraine's children need to be taken care of because "their father went to the front line and, perhaps, is one of those almost 9,000 heroes who died."

