U.S. Dept. of Labor fines roofing contractor for violation in Waterville

WATERVILLE – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Casey Bortles – a roofing contractor based in Holland – for exposing employees to falls.
OSHA proposed penalties totaling $242,534.
Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 3:15 pm
Friday, January 17, 2020 3:15 pm.
