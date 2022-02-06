Polish and U.S. Army officers of the 82nd Airborne Division talk after unloading vehicles from a transport plane after arrived from Fort Bragg, at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Additional U.S. troops are arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers here amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)