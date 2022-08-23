Autism Driving Study

Tate Ellwood-Mielewski test drives on a simulator at the University of Michigan, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan researchers plan to study how well those with autism spectrum disorder detect road hazards and assist the young motorists in sharpening their driving skills. The upcoming effort marks the second phase of a project that is funded by Ford Motor Co. and teams the Ann Arbor university with a local driving school. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

 Carlos Osorio

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan researchers are studying how well people with autism spectrum disorder can detect road hazards, and plan to assist the young motorists in sharpening their driving skills.

The upcoming effort will be the second phase of a project funded by Ford Motor Co. that teams the Ann Arbor university with a local driving school.

0
0
0
0
0