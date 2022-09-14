Taiwan Typhoon

A man runs in the rain ahead of the approaching Typhoon Muifa in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

 Chiang Ying-ying

BEIJING (AP) — A strong typhoon made landfall on a group of Chinese islands on Wednesday as it headed toward the metropolis of Shanghai.

Typhoon Muifa hit the Zhoushan archipelago, near the port city of Ningbo on the country's east coast, at about 8:30 p.m., China's National Meteorological Center said.

