Workers with K&K Construction and Titan Mechanical install a piece of art work Thursday morning near the entrance to the Wooster Green in Bowling Green. Deedee Morrison’s sculpture, “Ties That Bind,” was chosen by the Wooster Green Steering Committee at the end of a nine-month competitive process that included review and response from the public. The Alabama-based artist worked with Tyler Getz of K&K Concrete in cooperation with the city of Bowling Green Electrical Division on the installation. BG Public Works assisted with the preparation of the site and added landscaping stone to match what is around the entrance gate and the gazebo. “This art form here is all linked to Bowling Green’s history, going all the way back to the great black swamp,” said former Bowling Green Mayor Richard Edwards, who was part of the steering committee. “These are historic railroad ties, the railroad really opened up Bowling Green to the world in the mid 1850s.” Officials hope to hold a dedication this fall.
