The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has handled two serious injury crashes in the last week.
On Sunday at 2:55 a.m., Drake Johnson, BG, was traveling eastbound on Kellogg Road when he ran the stop sign at Ohio 64. He went through the guardrail on the east side of Route 64 and landed in the bottom of the ditch.
He was taken to St. Vincent-Mercy Medical Center in Toledo by Mid-County Ambulance District with suspected serious injuries.
His 2020 Infiniti Q50 was towed from the scene.
Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s report.
On Dec. 3 at 4:38 p.m., Rachel Buehrer, Tontogany, was traveling westbound on Ohio 582 approaching Tontogany Road.
Emma Gibbs, Weston, was driving a 2012 Buick Lacrosse northbound on Tontogany Road approaching the state route. Gibbs failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection and struck Buehrer’s 2020 Dodge Charger.
Both vehicles came to rest in the field at the northwest corner of the intersection.
Buehrer was taken by Middleton Township EMS to St. Vincent-Mercy with suspected serious injuries.
Gibbs was cited for failure to yield right of way.