A judge will decide whether to join two rape cases into one for a trial.
On April 25, Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman heard arguments for and against joining two rape cases filed against John Gebrosky.
Gebrosky, 34, Toledo, was indicted in August for rape, a first-degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
He was indicted again in March for rape, a first-degree felony, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
He was transported from jail for the hearing.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said the state made an offer for a guilty plea of fourth-degree gross sexual imposition in the 2021 case.
Gebrosky denied it, she said.
There have been no plea discussions in the 2022 case, she said.
Blackburn said the state believes joining the two cases at trial is judicial economy.
Kuhlman said he would need to know if there will be parallel arguments in each case and if the court granted the motion for joinder, would each case be distinguishable.
Blackburn said if the state had known about the two alleged victims, both cases would have been combined under a single indictment.
She said proper jury instructions would be provided so there is no confusion.
For the 2021 case, Gebrosky is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old on Dec. 25, 2017. He also allegedly had sexual contact with the child the day before.
For the 2022 charge, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old from May 1-Sept. 1, 2012, by compelling her to submit by force or threat of force.
Defense attorney Kati Tharp argued that to have joinder, the state has to prove the two acts were part of the same transaction, if there is a common scheme and if they were part of the same course of criminal conduct.
The state has not provided those facts, she said.
It is the defense’s assertion that the alleged victims should not testify at the other’s trial, Tharp said.
To place judicial economy over a life sentence is not appropriate and not allowed by the Constitution, she said.
The state proposes there are common elements in these two cases, but that predisposes that the allegations are true, Tharp said.
“We have no evidence that has been presented to the court,” she said, and allowing one victim to testify in the other case is prejudicial.
“Nothing in this case is going to be simple and direct,” Tharp said. “The prejudice is obvious … in allowing two people to say this defendant did the same thing … when they wouldn’t be allowed to say that in separate trials.”
Blackburn said both incidents allegedly happened at Maumee Bay State Park in Oregon.
The alleged victim in the 2021 case is a family member and Gebrosky was almost like a brother to alleged victim in the 2022 case, she said.
There is no evidence that the allegations are true, Tharp said.
“These two are related, they are the same type of charge, but there is no evidence there was an overall grand scheme … and they are separated by years,” Tharp said.
Blackburn said that having the alleged juvenile victims testify numerous times would be traumatic.
Gebrosky’s four-day trial is set to start in August for the 2021 case.
Kuhlman said he will issue a decision on joinder this month.
If joined, the two cases will be tried at the same time in August.