PERRYSBURG – Two Perrysburg 13-year-old boys have been charged with a rape that reportedly occurred last fall at a home in the city.
On March 8, the Perrysburg Police Division was made aware of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in November of 2021. It was also reported that part of the incident was possibly recorded. As soon as the allegation was reported, Perrysburg police detectives started an investigation.
According to a Monday press release issued by the police department, two 13-year-old males have been charged as a result of the investigation. The first male has been charged with rape and the second has been charged with rape and pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor.
The investigation remains ongoing.
School districts are very limited with what they can share with the public, according to a statement made by Perrysburg Schools.
“Many matters have confidential aspects that prevent us from sharing details, which can be frustrating, understandably. We cannot disclose most student information, including discipline, per the Family Educational Right to Privacy Act, a federal privacy law. Also, once the police are involved, we cannot typically comment further than the police’s public statement when there is an ongoing investigation as public statements made by the school district may interfere or impede the police investigation,” the school’s statement said.
As the legal process moves forward, it is important to provide privacy to the students and families who may be impacted by these life-changing events, the statement said.