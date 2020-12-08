There have been 6,156 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 146 since Monday.
There have been 116 deaths, which which is an increase of two.
There are 481 active cases.
There have been 357 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 2,964 males and 3,192 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 470,721 confirmed cases and 6,601 confirmed deaths.
Tuesday’s update includes a backlog of 13,000 antigen test records that date back to Nov. 1 for a total of 25,721 cases reported.