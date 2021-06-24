There have been 13,295 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of five since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are two average cases per day.
There have been 229 deaths, with two new deaths.
There have been 658 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 67,689 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 51.74% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,536,519 vaccines started, affecting 47.36% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,110,000 confirmed cases and 20,213 confirmed deaths.