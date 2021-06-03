There have been 13,257 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of eight since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are two average cases per day.
There have been 225 deaths, with two new deaths.
There have been 655 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are three zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 14 confirmed cases in Perrysburg. There are 11 confirmed cases in Bowling Green.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 66,147 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 50.56% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,335,840 vaccines started, affecting 45.65% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,103,380 confirmed cases and 19,923 confirmed deaths.