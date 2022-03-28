WAUSEON – Two more children have died, bringing the fatalities to four, in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Fulton County.
The rear passenger of the BMW, who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, has been identified as Deklin Jankowski, 9, Delta. The two additional rear passengers, who were transported by air ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center Aurora Michael, 7, and Riggs Brown, 1, both of Delta, died from their injuries on Sunday, according to the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The patrol is investigating the 11:48 p.m. Saturday crash on County Road 14 at County Road H. The crash occurred at 11:48 p.m.
A 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by Zane Hull, 21, Delta, was eastbound on County Road H. A 2013 BMW 5 series driven by Muriel Michael, 28, Wauseon, was southbound on County Road 14. Hull failed to yield the right of way, and struck Michael.
Two passengers in Michael’s car, Xavier Brown, 25, Wauseon, and Deklin, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Michael was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries.
Hull was taken by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center for non-life threatening injuries.
Not all seatbelts were being used, according to the patrol.
The patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Morenci, Michigan Fire Department and Wauseon Fire Department.