MAUMEE — Two men reportedly robbed a Maumee bank on Tuesday.
The FBI Violent Crime Task Force and Huntington Bank are requesting assistance identifying the suspects.
At approximately 11:57 a.m., the Huntington Bank located at 597 W. Dussel Drive, was robbed.
A man reportedly approached the teller counter, demanded money and said he had a weapon. He was given an undisclosed amount with a dye pack.
The man fled the bank with a second man, who was waiting in the vestibule. Both were observed leaving the area on foot together.
Both suspects are believed to have fled in a white sedan.
The man who robbed the bank is described as Black, 19-25 years old, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants with the numbers 1987, a gray stocking hat, tennis shoes and black mask.
The man waiting for him was wearing a dark-colored sweatsuit, was heavier and walking with a limp.
Individuals providing assistance can request anonymity when calling the FBI tip line at 877-FBI-OHIO or the Maumee Police Department at 419-897-7040.