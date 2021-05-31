WALBRIDGE — Two men were reportedly stabbed in the village early Monday morning.
At 1:40 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Clayton Street after a man called 911 asking for help.
According to a Walbridge police press release, officers arrived in the Clayton and Clinton streets area and were approached by the 911 caller, a 19-year-old man, who was bleeding from the neck.
Officers rendered aid until Lake Township Fire and Rescue arrived and transported him to a local hospital.
At the same time, officers from Northwood and Lake Township, who were assisting, found a 16-year-old boy lying in the driveway in the 300 block of Clayton Street. He also had stab wounds and was transported to the hospital.
Both are in stable condition, according to the release.
After executing a search warrant at a Clayton home, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation found several pieces of evidence, including a knife, the release said.
The individuals taken to the hospital are the only two people involved in the incident, the release said. Criminal charges are pending.