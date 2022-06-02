A new trial date will be set for a man involved in a downtown shooting last summer while two co-defendants have accepted plea offers.
Javen McIntoush, 20, Toledo, was transported from the jail May 23 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Defense attorney Steve Spitler asked for the June trial date to be rescheduled. A pretrial was set for June 13, as which time a new trial date will be set.
McIntoush and Cedrion Williams, 20, were indicted in September for two counts attempted murder and aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies, and two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies.
On Aug. 1, they allegedly attempted to cause the death of two men while trying to rob them. They were reportedly in possession of a firearm at the time and knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to both alleged victims.
The incident occurred at 2:06 a.m. in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street.
The men also were indicted for theft after depriving one of the alleged victims of his glasses, which were valued at more than $1,000.
Cedrion Williams also was indicted for obstructing justice, a third-degree felony, after he allegedly hindered the apprehension of McIntoush.
On May 23, Williams pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. He also pleaded guilty to the obstructing justice charge, as indicted.
All other charges will be dismissed at Williams’ sentencing, which is July 18.
Mack said she could impose sentences of 18 months and 36 months, respectively, for the two charges and that the sentences could be served consecutively for a total of 4.5 years.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said when shots were fired, Williams took off and ran to his car with his brother, Cedric Williams Jr., 21, Toledo. Cedric pleaded guilty May 23 to the amended charge of attempted obstructing justice, a fourth-degree felony.
Cedric sent a message to McIntoush, asking for his location. Cedrion then picked him up, Blackburn said.
Blackburn said Cedric took off after the shooting and asked McIntoush where he was to be picked up. His brother, Cedrion, was driving the vehicle and he was the passenger.
She recommended a sentence of community control.
Sentencing also was set for July 18 for Cedric.