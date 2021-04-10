Two men have been indicted on sex-related charges.
Stephen P. Coker Jr., 59, Rossford, has been charged with three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies.
Court papers indicate he engaged in sexual conduct with the same family member by compelling her to submit by force or threat of force.
The incidents occurred between Jan. 1-June 14, 2020; Jan. 30, 2019; and between April 1-Sept. 1, 2019.
Joey Ray Brown, 45, Delta, was indicted for importuning, a fourth-degree felony, and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony.
On Feb. 14 in Bradner, Brown allegedly sent a text message to an officer who was posing as a juvenile. The message reportedly contained an explicit message. According to court papers, Brown believed the person he was communicating with was between the ages of 13 and 16.
Three days later, he sent a picture of a body part to this same officer and followed that with another text message asking if the person liked it.
Brown had previously pleaded guilty in April 2019 in Fulton County to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.