BRADNER — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash this morning on U.S. 6 and Ohio 199, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. in the intersection.
The crash involved an International semi-tractor with an attached dry-bulk tanker and a Chrysler Sebring.
The investigation showed that the International was eastbound and upon approach to the intersection, the northbound Chrysler failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck in the door.
Both the driver of the Chrysler, Emmanuel DeLa Cruz, 19, Grand Prairie, Texas, and the passenger, Rigoberto Herrera, 18, Fostoria, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The operator of the International, Michael Trumbull, 62, Rudolph, was not injured.
Assisting on location was Pemberville Fire and EMS, Wayne Fire and Mid-County EMS, two ProMedica air ambulances and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The incident is still under investigation.