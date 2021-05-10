Two men have been indicted for soliciting sex from an undercover police officer.
Devon M. Hohman, 28, Findlay, was indicted by a Wood County grand jury for importuning, a fourth-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both fifth-degree felonies.
He is accused of soliciting an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old boy and agreeing to meet at a Perrysburg hotel for sex. He allegedly furnished nude photos to the officer, who he thought was a 14-year-old boy.
Samuel A. Mitchell, 21, Warsaw, was indicted for importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies.
On Oct. 27, he is accused of providing obscene material to a juvenile or a law enforcement officer posing as a juvenile. On Oct. 30, he is accused of soliciting sex with a law enforcement officer posing as a person who was between the ages of 13 and 16.
A grand jury indicted 20 on Wednesday.
Ronnie M. Spence, 34, Bucyrus, for two counts aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs, all fifth-degree felonies. On Sept. 23, he allegedly was found in possession of amphetamine, lisdexamfetamine and buprenorphine. He was convicted of possession of marijuana in 2016 in Lucas County.
Dawn Marie Szych, 55, Toledo, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. After a traffic stop of March 13, she was reportedly found in possession of what was alleged to be acetaminophen and oxycodone.
Amber Nicole Miller, 37, Bowling Green, for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On Sept. 12, she allegedly was found in possession of a combination of a fentanyl-related compound and a Schedule III, IV or V drug. She had previously been convicted of possession of drug abuse instruments in 2020 in Hancock County.
James Christopher Meyers, 28, Maumee, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. On March 5, he reportedly got into a physical alteration with a household member while in the parking lot of a Perrysburg business. He was reportedly seen by several people hit the victim with a closed fist before choking her and threatening to beat her. He previously had been convicted of domestic violence in 2015 in Perrysburg Municipal Court.
Jai Devon Nunn-Liddell, 23, Bowling Green, for four counts trafficking in marijuana, all fifth-degree felonies. On Feb. 28, March 6, March 13 and March 18, 2020, he is accused of selling marijuana in an amount less than 200 grams each time.
Danielle Nicole Harrold, 32, Fostoria, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, a third-degree felony. On March 28 while in jail, Harrold denied she was concealing anything in her body. After being told she was required to have a body scan, she reportedly admitted to having a pool-ball size bag of methamphetamine inside a body cavity. She allegedly said she concealed the drugs as the vehicle she was in was pulled over by law enforcement.
Co-defendants Janeil Walter Scott Portman, 20, and Zackary Kane Kenneth Breslin, 20, both of Springfield, both for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 11, they were found in possession of $45,580 which allegedly was derived or used during commission of an offense. They also reportedly had in their possession less than 200 grams of marijuana they allegedly were preparing for distribution.
Adam Robert Brown, 29, Toledo, for burglary, a second-degree felony. On Nov. 11, Northwood police were dispatched to the 800 block of Gould Street where Brown allegedly knocked on the door then grabbed a few of his belongings that were inside before leaving in a waiting vehicle. He allegedly put his hand around of the neck of the person who answered the door and pushed her back into the residence.
Justin Lee Oyler, 30, Toledo, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and disrupting public service and domestic violence, both fourth-degree felonies. On Jan. 14, police were dispatched to a motel in the 1100 block of Buck Road, Rossford, for a report of a domestic violence. They met with the victim, who had lacerations on the left side of her face. She said Oyler was upset she was on her phone, took it from her and broke it before attacking her, clawing at her face and knocking out the teeth on her lower left jaw. He had previously been convicted of domestic violence in 2012 in Michigan.
Jacob Amiel Fuller, 27, Bowling Green, for failure to comply with and or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor. On April 8, he reportedly eluded troopers after being signaled to pull over after being clocked at 79 mph in a 60 mph zone. The pursuit lasted 10 miles and reached speeds in excess of 125 mph on I-75 near Rossford. He reportedly passed on the shoulder, ran a stop sign and nearly caused several traffic crashes. Once stopped, he showed signs of impairment and refused a chemical test.
Alejandro Herrera, 29, Toledo, currently in jail, for harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. On April 18, while at the jail, he is accused of spitting on a deputy. The spit landed on the deputy’s eyes and mouth. Herrera was ordered to be tested for communicable diseases and viruses. He is in jail on $85,000 bond after being indicted in February for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and two counts tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies.
Kevin B. McPherson, 60, Tiffin, for aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. On March 13 in the 500 block of Hickory Street, Pemberville, he allegedly took the victim’s phone and threw it across the room so that she would be unable to call police and report the domestic violence that was occurring at the time. He reportedly told the victim he would kill any responding officers with a shotgun he had in his possession. He was released from jail after posting a $45,000 bond.
Damien Wortley, 42, Addison, Michigan, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On April 4 in a motel in the 26000 block of North Dixie Highway, Perrysburg, he is accused a twisting a woman’s arm behind her back and slamming her down multiple times. She drove herself to Wood County Hospital where she was treated for a shoulder injury. Wortley previously was convicted of domestic violence in 2018 in Michigan.
Jeffrey C. Arnold, 36, Fostoria, currently in jail, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He is accused of trespassing in a home in the 400 block of Monroe Court in Fostoria on April 10. He allegedly pushed at the resident’s forehead while he was seated and yelled at him. Arnold had, over the previous several days, reportedly called the residents saying he would put a bullet through their heads, demanding they pay for a new car and house. The residents previously had filed a civil protection order against Arnold. He had previously been convicted of two domestic violence offices, in 2013 in Fostoria Municipal Court and in 2018 in Wood County Common Pleas Court. He remains in jail on a $10,000 bond after violating a community control sentence on a previous aggravating menacing conviction.
Anyer Reyes-Aguilera, 41, Miami Beach, Florida, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and signals before turning or stopping, a minor misdemeanor. On March 21, he reportedly fled after being signaled by a police officer to pull over. Reyes-Aguilera was reportedly operating a commercial vehicle and continued for approximately eight miles on I-75 while making unsafe lane changes before finally stopping.
Ryan William Blasingim, 30, Toledo for vandalism, breaking and entering, theft and receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies. On April 24, he is accused of trespassing on church property on Lime City Road in Perrysburg and taking a catalytic converter.