A traffic stop in the city Saturday netted more than 320 grams in drugs and resulted in the arrest of two Florida residents.
Bowling Green police stopped Marlon Sierra for a marked lanes offense in the 1400 block of East Clough Street around 1:06 a.m.
Upon the officer’s approach, he smelled burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. There were two passengers in the vehicle.
Sierra said they had smoked marijuana at one of the passenger’s house. He agreed to a search and said he had some marijuana on him. A baggie with 15.6 grams of marijuana was found in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. A large amount of cash, later established to be $272, was found in his pocket.
According to the police report, additional police units were requested.
A search of the female passenger was conducted and nothing was found.
A search of the second passenger, identified as Anthony Solorzano, also turned up nothing.
According to the report, officers found a shipping bag in the center console with a large amount of money in it and a wallet containing $500 in cash in $100 bills. Police also found a Smith & Wesson M&P 9 mm automatic pistol with a bullet in the chamber and an additional five bullets in the magazine.
The money in the envelope was counted and the amount came to $6,810.
As police continued to search the vehicle, officers found a small glass container of suspected hashish wax in the driver`s door storage area as well as in the rear seat arm rest area. A backpack found on the floor behind the driver’s seat had additional zip lock bags that later were confirmed to have 60.9 grams, 35.4 grams and 20.5 grams of marijuana. Also in the backpack were a 3.5 gram sealed package of “Tang Eray” cannabis flower, two 3.5 gram sealed packages of “Pineapple OG” cannabis flower, a 3.5 gram sealed package of “Insane Phunk” cannabis flower, three small glass containers of suspected hashish wax, and a “AWS” brand digital scale.
Sierra identified the owner of the vehicle as a Perrysburg resident. Dispatch reported the owner of the vehicle was actually a Ypsilanti, Michigan, resident.
He said all the marijuana and cash was his as was the gun.
Solorzano said the backpack was his and all the drugs inside were his. As he was placed in a patrol car, he yelled at Sierra, “Yo I told you I was gonna take the weed dog.” He then stated, “I told you I was gonna take the weed bro” and “Tell them it`s mine, tell them right now.”
According to the report, Sierra then stated, “Look, the weed is his but say less.”
Sierra then told police the weed was Solorzano’s and he didn’t want to snitch. He then asked the officer to call Solorzano to give him a phone number.
Sierra, 23, of Miami, was arrested for drug trafficking, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, driving in marked lanes and no driver’s license.
Solorzano, 21, South Miami, was arrested for drug trafficking based on his statements and that the backpack was on the floor where he was sitting.
Both were taken to jail and were released after their bond was paid by a Michigan woman whose license plate was found in the vehicle.