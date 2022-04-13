BRADNER — A driver had to be extricated from a two-vehicle crash last week in Montgomery Township.
At 2:15 pm. on April 5, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of a crash at the intersection of McCutchenville and Mermill roads.
Upon arriving, deputies observed a 2014 Ford Fusion off the road on the southeast corner of the intersection with the driver trapped inside.
A 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee was also on the southeast corner of the intersection on its driver side with both occupants out of the vehicle.
The crash occurred when Ashley Cardwell, Fostoria, was eastbound on Mermill Road in her Ford Fusion and failed to stop for the stop sign at the McCutchenville Road intersection, according to the report. She struck the southbound Jeep operated by Matthew Charles, Fremont, on the passenger side.
Southeast 150, along with the Wayne Fire Department, were able to extricate Cardwell. She was transported her to Fostoria Hospital with minor injuries.
Bradner EMS transported Charles to Fostoria Hospital with a minor arm injury.
Chad Deuble, 46, Fostoria, was a passenger in the Cherokee and was taken into custody on a warrant out of the sheriff’s office for failure to provide support. He was transported to Wood County Hospital, where he was medically cleared before being taken to jail.
Cardwell was cited for failure to yield.