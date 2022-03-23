Two Wood County men have been accused of pandering while a Toledo man has been indicted for rape.
A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Gregory James Kolbeck, 35, Perrysburg, for 10 counts pandering sexually oriented matter involving a juvenile or impaired person, all second-degree felonies; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Once on April 27, once on Oct. 5, four times on Nov. 1, once on Nov. 6, once on Dec. 19, once on Jan. 20, and once of Jan. 22 he is accused of creating, recording, reproducing or publishing material he knew showed a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation or beastiality. He also allegedly possessed a cell phone, computer, external hard drive and thumb drive with the purpose to use them criminally.
Joseph J. Periat, 49, Weston, was indicted for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; and 10 counts pandering obscenity involving minor or impaired person, all second-degree felonies.
Ten times on Jan. 11, he is accused of creating, reproducing or publishing obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants or portrayed observers. For the GSI charge, he is accused of having sexual contact with an 11-year-old between Jan. 7 and Jan. 8.
Jared G. Sutphin, 22, Toledo, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; rape, a first-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
On June 2, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a woman by purposely compelling her to submit by force or threat of force. He also allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to this same person with a knife. For the GSI charge, he is accused of having sexual contact with the woman by compelling her to submit by force or threat of force.