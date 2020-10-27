There have been two more deaths in Wood County due to coronavirus, according to a Tuesday update from the health department.
The latest deaths were man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, bringing the total county deaths to 98.
There have been 42 men and 56 women who have died. Of the women, 14 were in their 90s, 22 in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, three in their 60s, three in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 21 were in their 80s, 11 in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
There have been 2,658 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 25 since Monday.
There are 168 active cases in Wood County, which is a decrease of 14.
There have been 217 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 1,257 males and 1,401 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
Statewide, there are 191,069 confirmed cases and 4,927 confirmed deaths.