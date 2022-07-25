Two children, including one with a heart condition, are missing and may be with their mother, who does not have custody, according to Wood County Job and Family Services.
Last week, the agency received emergency custody of Eduardo Olvera Jr., 18 months. Eduardo’s sibling, Reyna Olvera, 17, has been placed in the agency’s custody as well, according to a Monday press release.
It is believed that Eduardo’s and Reyna’s mother, Claudia Olvera, may have fled with both children. The children’s whereabouts are currently unknown.
There is concern for the Eduardo’s safety due to a heart condition, and the condition of Reyna is unknown at this time, the agency said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eduardo, Reyna or O)lvera should contact Wood County Job and Family Services at 419-354-9669 or 866-860-4136 or contact local law enforcement.