Eduardo Olvera Jr.

Two children, including one with a heart condition, are missing and may be with their mother, who does not have custody, according to Wood County Job and Family Services.

Last week, the agency received emergency custody of Eduardo Olvera Jr., 18 months. Eduardo’s sibling, Reyna Olvera, 17, has been placed in the agency’s custody as well, according to a Monday press release.

