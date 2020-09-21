MILLBURY — Two Virginia residents were arrested today after they were found walking on the railroad tracks near the executive airport with shovels, a pitchfork and a backpack with a gun and ammunition.
The Lake Local Schools buildings were locked down for two and a half hours during the investigation, which involved the Secret Service and FBI, said Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer.
The Toledo Executive Airport in Lake Township is a designated reliever airport to Toledo Express Airport. President Donald Trump is holding a rally tonight at the main Toledo airport in Swanton. The Toledo Express Airport was recently renamed the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.
“We are still investigating the case at this point. Federal officers are at the building, talking to the subjects,” Hummer said late this afternoon.
John C. Davison, 38, and Vicki M. Davison, 33, both of Virginia Beach, were arrested.
The Davisons were each charged with one count of making terrorist threats, a third-degree felony; one count of carrying a concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony; one count of inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of criminal trespassing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
An employee of GetGo Transportation, near Lemoyne and Ayers roads, called the police to report two people who had exited a vehicle and were walking on the tracks behind the airport. They had a backpack and shovels, the employee said.
Hummer said police immediately “converged” on the couple, who were taken into custody without incident.
“They were not resisting, but not cooperating,” he said.
In their possession, Hummer said, were two shovels and a pitchfork. The backpack had a Glock pistol with extended magazine, 200 rounds of ammunition and four tourniquets, he said.
Their rented Toyota Camry “had several items suspicious in nature,” Hummer said. He described them as “odd items, but nothing illegal.”
The decision was then made to lock down the school campus, which is just east of the airport.
“We don’t take it lightly. We do it for a reason,” Hummer said of the lockdown. “If nothing else, we’re going to err on the side of caution when our kids are involved.”
He added that he believes the campus has only been locked down one other time, when officers were pursuing a man accused of murder.
Four K-9s searched the football stadium. When that was cleared, the Lake students were moved there and the school buildings were searched, Hummer said.
After the search, it was determined students could return to school.
“We did have additional personnel on site, again as a cautionary measure,” Hummer said. “There is no threat to the students, school or facilities that we can determine.”
Hummer also said that John C. Davison was cited by Walbridge Police on Sunday night for criminal trespass at their street department.
“Coincidentally, this rail yard runs right along their street department,” Hummer said.
Lake Township police were assisted by Walbridge, Perrysburg Township, Toledo, CSX Railroad and Wood County Park District police, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.