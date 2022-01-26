Two fraternities at Bowling Green State University have been suspended indefinitely, for repeated alcohol violations at off-campus houses.
This summer, Delta Chi Fraternity was suspended for one year for a hazing violation of the Code of Student Conduct, said Alex Solis, BGSU deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson.
“Since the suspension, the university received many concerning reports regarding the off-campus activity of this unrecognized student organization and its members. To be clear, the university will not tolerate behavior that disregards the Code of Student Conduct and the health and safety of those students involved, and BGSU has extended this chapter’s suspension to fall 2026,” Solis said in a statement Wednesday.
A report about Delta Chi lists several complaints made in August and September about the fraternities houses at 217 and 223 N. Prospect St. They include an offensive banner, littering, loud noise and a highly intoxicated student passed out outside a party who was transported to the hospital.
There was also a report of hazing in fall 2020 involving forced consumption of hot sauce and expectations that new members trespass illegally on private property.
Phi Delta Theta Fraternity has accepted responsibility for violations of the Code of Student Conduct including alcohol parties, resulting in calls to emergency personnel for numerous students, Solis said.
This chapter has been suspended until fall 2024. Before BGSU considers reinstatement, no current member or adviser may be affiliated with this fraternity, he said.
Phi Delta Theta members provided alcohol to underage persons and hosted activities that promoted excessive consumption of alcohol, according to the university. Some of the offenses reportedly occurred at 411 N. Enterprise St.
An Oct. 9-10 party had more than 60 people in attendance, and two persons were taken to the hospital for acute intoxication.
Another party, from Oct. 30-31, had 40 people there, with an underage person consuming alcohol, according to university documents.
“The fact that the organization hosted another event with alcohol, shows complete disregard for BGSU policies as well as a disregard for the well-being of others,” the university document stated.
In April, Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was expelled after an alleged hazing incident led to the death of sophomore Stone Foltz.
Foltz, 20, of Delaware, reportedly consumed a “handle” — or 40 shots — of alcohol on March 4 at an off-campus fraternity hazing. He died on March 7.
The university found Pi Kappa Alpha responsible for six policy violations of the Code of Student Conduct.