FOSTORIA — Two people were arrested Thursday on drug charges.
A search warrant was executed at 1020 Buckley St., the residence of Anthony Nix, Stongsville and Crystal Dayton, Fostoria, according to a news release by the Seneca County Drug Task Force.
Dayton was arrested on an active warrant for absconding parole supervision. Nix was charge with tampering with evidence, possession of criminal tools and possession of methamphetamine.
“I am extremely pleased to see that the hard work being conducted by the Seneca County Drug Task Force has once again produced stellar results,” said Sheriff Fred Stevens. “I will continue to say it until the dealers hear me loud and clear, we will not let you ruin our county with the poison you are trying to peddle to our citizens.”