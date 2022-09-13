Twitter Whistleblower Congress

Twitter whistleblower Peter Zatko buttons his jacket as he rises to be sworn in to testify to a Senate Judiciary hearing examining data security at risk, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former security chief at Twitter told Congress on Tuesday that the social platform is plagued by weak cyber defenses, privacy threats and the inability to control millions of fake accounts. Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations.

"Twitter's misleading the public, lawmakers" and regulators, Zatko said as he began his sworn testimony.

