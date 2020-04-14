The Wood County Park Board of Commissioners will have a special meeting on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is in consideration of new policies pertaining specifically to the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting will be a recorded and live-streamed video conference. Ways to access the meeting include the parks website at wcparks.org/about/board-of-commissioners, the Wood County Park District Facebook page, and the “wcparks’ YouTube channel. Ways to provide public comment include the Facebook page, comments to the YouTube video, and by calling Director Neil Munger’s phone at 419-601-1653.