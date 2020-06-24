Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers will hold a virtual town hall on the university's plans and response to the coronavirus global pandemic.
It will be held Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. livestreamed on BGSU's Facebook page and BGSU's website.
This virtual town hall is open to the public, including all students, parents, families and community members. Rogers and Provost Joe Whitehead will provide updates regarding the university's COVID-19 actions and plans and will answer questions.
Sbmit questions in the livestream event thread on Facebook or by emailing president@bgsu.edu.