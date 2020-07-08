LIME CITY — Both police protection 5-year renewal levies of 2 mills and 3 mills were approved by trustees to go to the general election ballot on Nov. 3.
The June 17 meeting approvals followed the previous May 20 meeting approval of a resolution of necessity, which was the first step in putting the resolutions on the ballot.
The levies would specifically provide for the provision of equipment, salaries and employer contributions. The levies are each for five years at 2 mills and 3 mills, with collection starting in 2021.
The Wood County Auditor’s Office estimates that the resulting property tax revenue for the life of the 3-mill levy, if tax valuation remains constant, to be $1.2 million on a current total tax valuation of $442 million. The valuation of the 2 mill levy is estimated to be $835,509.
The cost for a resident with a $100,000 home on the 2-mill levy would be $56.12 per year and on the 3-mill levy it would be $80.39. The combined total would be $136.51 per year.
The resolutions to proceed were passed unanimously by trustees.
The Shelly Company was awarded the bid for the Phase 2: 2020 Road Resurfacing contract for $162,936. Seven other companies also bid, with the highest coming in at $200,861 and Shelly the lowest. Trustee Bob Mack abstained from the vote due to possible conflict of interest with his commercial real estate job.
The Phase 1 contract was ready for the completion punch list, as of the June 17 meeting, except for the Lakemont cul-de-sac. Phase 2 milling was set to start on July 1.
A purchase order for $25,000 for Quinn Concrete was also approved unanimously for the Phase 2 curb and basin work.
Fire Chief Tom Brice reported that the tornado sirens have failed to activate twice in a row, which is his indicator for need of repair or replacement. On maintenance check it was found that the control board and radio need to be replaced.
“Both siren cabinets have rust holes through them,” Brice said. “I presume water coming through them could be detrimental to the electronics.”
The total cost per unit is $1,860, for a combined total of $3,720. Trustees approved a purchase order not to exceed $3,800.
Recreation and recycling director Bob Warnimont presented a site plan for the Edward H. Simmons Park, as prepared by DGL consulting engineers.
“We need to get some rough ideas on cost. Perhaps it’s premature to be taking it to the zoning commission if we don’t have the resources or desire at the moment to initiate. If there’s something we can be doing in phases, then that’s something we can look at, but I think we need to be looking at cost implications and decide if this is where we want to put our money right now,” trustee Bob Mack said.
Trustee Gary Britten suggested that a parking lot would be the first step, but it should be discussed at the next meeting.
Trustee Joe Schaller suggested that moving forward might be dependent on incoming taxes.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 15, which will be the first face-to-face meeting since state mandated stay-at-home orders.