The Wood County Sheriff's Office will hold trunk or treat on Oct. 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the office, 1960 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
Wear a costume and drive thru to see all the decorated trunks from area law enforcement. This will be held rain or shine.
