Election 2024 Trump

In this combination of images former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence speak at different events in Washington, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo)

 STF

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intensifying rivalry between former President Donald Trump and his once fiercely loyal vice president, Mike Pence, was put on stark display Tuesday as the two gave dueling speeches in Washington on the future of the Republican Party.

Trump, in his first return to Washington since Democrat Joe Biden ousted him from the White House, repeated the false election fraud claims that sparked the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, while Pence, in a separate address, implored the party to move on from Trump's defeat.

